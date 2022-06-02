Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 1,450,960 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,550,000 after buying an additional 685,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,054,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Zai Lab Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.