Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,931 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter.

ISEE opened at $10.33 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

