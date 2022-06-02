Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 in the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

