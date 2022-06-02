Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,872 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 151,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 129,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 13.56.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

