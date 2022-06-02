Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 5,298 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1,047.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,966,000 after buying an additional 187,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,637,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,313. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

