Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 19th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
