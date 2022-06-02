Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,222 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded up $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $214.12. The company had a trading volume of 162,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,513. The firm has a market cap of $407.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

