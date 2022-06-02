Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Position Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Visteon worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. State Street Corp increased its position in Visteon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Visteon by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

