Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.77.

VLPNY stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

