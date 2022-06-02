Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,047 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.61% of Vontier worth $31,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,347,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vontier by 2,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vontier by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 594,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. 21,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,718. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

