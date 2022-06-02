Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

