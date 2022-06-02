voxeljet (VJET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) in the last few weeks:

5/29/2022 – voxeljet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VJET stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25. voxeljet AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

