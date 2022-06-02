VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $926.40

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 926.40 ($11.72) and traded as low as GBX 920 ($11.64). VP shares last traded at GBX 935 ($11.83), with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($16.57) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £369.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 909.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 926.15.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

