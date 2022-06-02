Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $24,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $15,283,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,185,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

