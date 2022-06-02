WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $792,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 316.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

