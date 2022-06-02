Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Weis Markets worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $5,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

WMK opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.