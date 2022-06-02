Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Dodge & Cox’s Largest Position

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,428,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,167,719 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 4.0% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,401,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 514,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,089,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

