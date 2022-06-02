Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $129,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Welltower stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.