Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.44.
WELL traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $87.36. 14,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.