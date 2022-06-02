Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

