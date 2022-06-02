Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE KB opened at $48.77 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%.

About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.