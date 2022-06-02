Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.26 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

