Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,314,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,798,000 after acquiring an additional 84,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $128.16 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.58 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.