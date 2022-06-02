Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $249.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

