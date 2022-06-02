Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

