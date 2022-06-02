Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.80 and a twelve month high of $197.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

