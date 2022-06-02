Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 61,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE CHT opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

