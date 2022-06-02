WHALE (WHALE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.65 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00007601 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and $2.09 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 868.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,340.46 or 0.67246847 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 494.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00435910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000278 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.