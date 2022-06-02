Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,738.57 ($47.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Whitbread news, insider Fumbi Chima bought 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,643 ($33.44) per share, for a total transaction of £20,853.27 ($26,383.19). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($34.38), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($45,340.63).

Shares of WTB stock traded down GBX 94 ($1.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,629 ($33.26). The company had a trading volume of 582,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,000. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($46.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,771.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,890.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 34.70 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

