William Henry English Sells 7,900 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director William Henry English sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$12,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,201.08.

William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, William Henry English sold 12,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$17,640.00.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$1.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

