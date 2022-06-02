Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading Down 1.2%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.13. 334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Get Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.