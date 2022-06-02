Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $21.55 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

