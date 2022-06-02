Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.48. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 45,067 shares trading hands.

WTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.