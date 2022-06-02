WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Up 1.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.46. 1,034,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 951,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 88,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 288,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.