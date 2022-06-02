Woodcoin (LOG) Hits Market Cap of $37.28 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $4.64 or 0.00015464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $37.28 million and approximately $204,291.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,005.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.44 or 0.06086996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00211346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.63 or 0.00661983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.75 or 0.00619055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00073781 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

