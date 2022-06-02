Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $29,756.80 or 0.99876596 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.15 billion and approximately $399.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00015601 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,802 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

