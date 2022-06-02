WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

