X-CASH Market Cap Tops $1.38 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $823.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

