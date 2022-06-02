Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.
Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
