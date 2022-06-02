Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

