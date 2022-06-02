Xion Finance (XGT) Price Reaches $0.0055

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $54,739.07 and $1,414.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,580.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,528.11 or 0.32050579 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00435525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

