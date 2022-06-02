XSGD Price Tops $0.72 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $126.04 million and $140,961.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 183,557,144 coins and its circulating supply is 175,806,151 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

