Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.50.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $62,726,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 552.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

