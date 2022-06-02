Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Shares Up 4.5%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24). 2,376,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.23).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.40. The stock has a market cap of £17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)
Read More
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.