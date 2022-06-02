YUMMY Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, YUMMY has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.93 million and $97,037.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,622.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,540.52 or 0.32031791 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00439539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008731 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

