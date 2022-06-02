Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $79.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.17 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $63.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $343.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.20 million to $345.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $387.32 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $390.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. The company had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $3.43. 82,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,765. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

