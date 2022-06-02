Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Post $1.88 EPS

Analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) to report $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.80. CMC Materials posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $178.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

