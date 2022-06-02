Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Endo International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 11,356,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,326. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Endo International by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Endo International by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

