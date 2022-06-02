Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

NYSE FL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,992. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $26,008,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $18,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

