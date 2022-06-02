Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.97. State Street reported earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Shares of STT stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. 36,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,169. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

