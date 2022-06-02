Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $251.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.